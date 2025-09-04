Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi, margot robbie, Wuthering Heights

"Wuthering Heights": Official Teaser And Poster Released

Warner Bros. officially released the teaser trailer and poster for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights", and the lit nerds are not happy.

Oh dear, it appears the lit nerds are not very happy about this one. Well, that was to be expected, considering people have been pissed off about "Wuthering Heights" since the second set of photos of the wedding dress leaked, and everyone suddenly became an expert on historical fashion. As a former English major, there is a knee-jerk reaction to say that someone is adapting something 'wrong,' specifically when they are adapting something that you personally love. Wuthering Heights is beloved by many people, so any adaptation that wasn't word-for-word would make people angry.

Now that the first teaser and poster are out, and this new one has quotations around "Wuthering Heights", many people are writing this one off here and now, which is absolutely fine. No one is twisting anyone's arm to see this film, and writer and director Emerald Fennell is a storyteller who is very much not for everyone. This is also the second film coming out in as many months, where the punctuation appears important (Thunderbolts* was the other one). You can write this movie off all you want, but can we avoid leaving hate comments on the social media of the cast or crew or anyone who says they are looking forward to seeing this or trying to say that it has no right to exist? You not liking or agreeing with its existence doesn't mean it shouldn't exist.

Fennell seems to have issues bringing a film together completely; both of her previous films haven't quite formed cohesive wholes, but they are interesting to watch. So if nothing else, you'll probably not be bored while watching "Wuthering Heights", even if the final film doesn't come together, and I'll personally take an interesting failure over mediocrity any day of the week.

"Wuthering Heights": Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Drive me mad. "Wuthering Heights" comes to theaters on Valentine's Day.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "Wuthering Heights", starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay. The producers are Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara, Fennell, and Robbie. Sara Desmond and Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley are executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Fennell, "Wuthering Heights". Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

