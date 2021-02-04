80's Horror Doc In Search Of Darkness Sequel Coming

A sequel to 80's horror doc In Search of Darkness, part 2 will once again feature four hours of new interviews with some of horror's biggest names while examining why things that go bump in the night fascinated audiences so much during that decade. From February 5th until Valentine's Day, they are offering a really nice package for collectors that includes all kinds of extras and goodies. You can see the trailer down below, along with a list of what is coming in this special bundle.

In Search Of Darkness 2 Should Be Pretty Great

"Building on the hit 2019 superdoc that Forbes called "a scary good magnum opus," In Search of Darkness: Part II dives deeper into the fabled practical-effects decade of iconic and eclectic '80s horror movies that changed the course of film history. Packed with over four hours of brand-new interviews, including such legendary horror icons as Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Nancy Allen (Dressed to Kill), Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead), and special-effects wizard Tom Savini (Friday the 13th), Part II features 15 new faces alongside 40-plus returning members of the original In Search of Darkness cast to delve into more fan-favorite titles of '80s horror, year-by-year, expanding its scope to cover more international releases and spotlighting horror-career retrospectives."

Here is the list of what comes in the special bundle:

In Search of Darkness: Part II Blu-ray w/ slipcase, reversible cover label, and booklet

3 exclusive In Search of Darkness: Part II posters (16.5" x 23.4")

Collectible enamel pin (while supplies last)

In Search of Darkness: Part II digital edition

In Search of Darkness digital edition

In Search of Darkness: Part II Soundtrack and score (digital download)

ISOD Discord Community season pa

You can order this bundle by clicking here.