In The Heights Title Track Released, You Can Hear It Right Here

In The Heights is finally right around the corner, and to hype us all up, Warner Bros has released the opening track to the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation to the masses. Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring an amazing cast, this film has felt like it has taken forever to come out, but happily, we will finally get to see it in less than 60 days. This opening track has got me pumped, so I'm going to go listen to it about 400 more times like you should down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: In The Heights – from the Official Motion Picture Soundtrack (Official Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7hAaak0QBs)

I Am Hyped For In The Heights More Than Most Films This Summer

"The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music, and little dreams become big… "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience."

In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Stephanie Beatriz, will open in theaters on June 11th and same-day streaming on HBO Max.