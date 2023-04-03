Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Will Premiere At Cannes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, more than a month before its June 30th wide release.

When you think of movies that will make their debut at something like the Cannes Film Festival, you usually think of some arthouse movie that will eventually make the Oscar and awards rounds at the end of the year. While that is typically the case, the line between "Oscar bait" and "mainstream film" becomes blurrier and blurrier with each passing year. So it really isn't surprising that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which looks like it could be one of the biggest movies of the year, will premiere at Cannes on May 18th.

Director James Mangold said in a press release, "In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

That is more than a month before the scheduled wide release of June 30th, and a premiere like that usually indicates that the studio thinks they have something good in their hands. We'll have to see what happens with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but it is always fascinating to see that line between "Oscar bait" and "mainstream film" continue to blur.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023