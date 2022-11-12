Indie Film The Castle Touches on Racial Politics Amid Bloody Terror

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Arish Sirkissoon, writer and director of The Castle from Terror Films, which comes out on digital platforms worldwide on November 11.

Say the producers:

On their wedding day, Michael and Catherine (Rio Notra) break down in the middle of nowhere. They walk for several kilometres when they discover an old castle. Against her better judgement Catherine is convinced by Michael to spend the night. Once she enters the castle, she feels like something is watching her. What she discovers in the castle will change her life forever. Says writer/director Sirkisson (aka LX Seth), "It's always been important to me to write deep psychological thrillers that are borderline horror. In my personal view there is nothing better than a great feature with a worthy twist. I wrote this film with many ideas in mind and it came together beautifully in one swift stroke. I know audiences are going to appreciate the attention to detail I have put into this film both on paper and on the screen. This is my directorial debut so I always wanted something special and I think I have achieved this in many forms. The movie itself is a play on frameworks that lead to an intriguing crescendo that leaves you wanting more."

Director Sirkisson speaks with infectious enthusiasm about directing independent features. In the world of indies, it's never quite clear if it's by necessity or choice that one person can take on many jobs. Still, he cheerfully talks about the challenges and opportunities of being a writer/director/producer on one movie. Indy film is also where you can make horror stretch and morph. The Castle is a horror film that leads you to think it's going in one direction when in fact, it's going another, along the way touching surprisingly on racial politics that most mainstream films would shy away from.

