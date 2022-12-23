Infinity Pool Trailer: Skarsgård, Goth Star In New Thriller

Infinity Pool is a new thriller coming to theaters on January 27th, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, and Jalil Lespert. It is written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg and will also play at Sundance as well. Neon is putting this one out, so you know there is some crazy stuff going on. Before you watch the trailer, I will say that if this and The White Lotus have taught us anything, just stick by your resort on vacation.

Infinity Pool Synopsis

"While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you'll be executed, or, if you're rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead."

Man, that poster is creepy.

The top two names in Infinity Pool instantly made this a must-watch for me. Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth are two of the best doing it right now, and after the 2022 that Goth had with X and Pearl, she is poised to really break out big time over the next two years. The trailer goes further and further down the rabbit hole, and this may take the crown for the weird and messed up premise of the year, and it will only be January. No word on just how wide a release this is actually getting, but hopefully, it opens to where people can find it. Sundance will help with that. Look for Infinity Pool in theaters on January 27th, and we can all find it.