Cruella: 5 New Character Posters and 1 New International Poster

Cruella is shaping up to be a very interesting production. There is absolutely no indication about whether or not this is going to work or if it's going to be a giant hot mess. Maybe it'll be the good kind of hot mess like Birds of Prey or just a mad version of a hot mess. It's really too hard to tell that this point. If nothing else, you can't accuse the movie of looking generic because it looks buckwild. The marketing has been interesting as well, and we got another round of character posters from Twitter and a new international poster from IMP Awards. I mean, this soundtrack looks like a banger, if nothing else.

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

