Is The Moon Haunted? Moonfall Viral Site Is Live, See First 5 Minutes

Is the moon haunted?! That very well could be the case or at least that might be the meme that we should be thinking about with the viral site for the upcoming movie from Roland Emmerich called Moonfall. It's always fun when movies do viral marketing websites these days and considering how "online" we all are you would think more movies would do it. The conspiracy theorist called K.C. Houseman played by John Bradley has a website that is exactly what you think a conspiracy website about the moon is going to look like. We also got the first five minutes of the movie which is also the first five minutes that we got to see back in August for CinemaCon. This movie looks buckwild and no one is better at making disasters look amazing than Emmerich. So even if this story is ridiculous it's going to be well framed and well executed ridiculousness.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moonfall (2022 Movie) First 5 Minutes Opening Scene – Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKtcfFrLuC0&ab_channel=LionsgateMovies)

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.

