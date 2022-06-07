It's Bros Before UFOs In The New Trailer for Netflix's Blasted

There are many projects coming out of Geeked Week that look like a ton of fun, but Blasted looks like it will be channeling something we haven't seen in a long time. This is the sort of comedy we used to see from Edgar Wright, and now we're getting a new version of it from Norway. It's good that Netflix uses the Geeked Week stuff to show off some of the international movies and not just everything coming out of the United States markets, which is awesome to see. There are so many good things coming out of international Netflix, so it's awesome to see more and more people checking them out. Take a look at the new trailer below.

"Bros before UFOs…This sci-fi comedy is inspired by the Norwegian UFO phenomenon. Former childhood friends and local laser tag duo – Sebastian and Mikkel – reconnect later in life for the ultimate bachelor party that gets invaded by aliens. To defeat the aliens, they need to rekindle their relationship to save everyone."

If this one looks like it's going to be one that is interesting to you, you're not going to have to wait very long. It's actually coming out later this month, and it does look like a lot of fun. Geeked Week is currently streaming right now, and the main focus today is all about the movies, so there is plenty of news coming out for those of you looking for it. If you're into something, there is probably a Netflix project that is your taste being talked about at some point today. Be sure to keep an eye on Bleeding Cool to see the rest of the Geeked Week reveals as Netflix tries to convince the world that they aren't a sinking ship and that everything is going to be fine.

