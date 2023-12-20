Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jack black, nintendo, the super mario bros. movie

A Super Mario Bros. Movie Star Is Waiting for Sequel Updates

One of the voice actors attached to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still waiting on news about the next chapter of the film series.

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie surpassed a billion dollars at the box office, we all just knew it was only a matter of time before a sequel was confirmed. And since then, it's even been suggested that there's potential for an entire Nintendo cinematic universe. So now that it's been nearly a year since its release, has there been any progress on the sequel front? Not that the cast is aware of…

Jack Black says The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Hasn't Moved Forward Yet

During an episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, the publication asked Bowser voice actor Jack Black about the status of The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, which apparently, isn't being rushed into production anytime soon. Black tells the site, "It has been radio silence. The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter. I've been chomping at the bit to get back to business." He then jokingly notes, "[I'm pitching the title] Bowser's Revenge. I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2."

While discussing his unexpected hit single "Peaches" on the film's soundtrack, Black tells the publication, "I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning, I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did."

Knowing that a sequel is still coming (and that it's not being treated as a rushed production), we can only hope that we'll be getting to see a few fan favorites and lots of colorful Mario nostalgia when it finally comes to fruition!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to stream across several platforms, or it can be added to your collection on all VOD platforms.

