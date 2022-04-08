Jackass Forever – Danger Ehren & Dave England On "Generation Jackass"

In promoting their new film Jackass Forever, out now on digital and streaming on Paramount+, the cast kindly sat down for interviews to talk about all the bonkers stunts, the future of Jackass, and of course, the new and improved "cup test" stunt in the film. "Danger" Ehren McGhehey and Dave England connected via video chat to talk about Jackass Forever. As a warning, this interview does talk about male genitalia, but isn't that a big part of Jackass already?

Eden Arnold: What's been your favorite stunt, prank, or jackass bit through the years? It's been twenty-two years of Jackass; that's a long time.

Dave England: Wow, twenty-two years. My favorite is probably the fire hose rodeo. I fall back on that when that question comes up because I didn't even know what I was doing that day – I showed up to be silly in a clear rain suit, like you wear like over your clothes, only not wearing clothes under it. So just naked with a clear suit, still kind of like drunk from the night before, thinking it was all funny. And then everyone just pointed at me like, he's ready because I had a rain suit and it was on, and that was my biggest, craziest thing I've ever done. Ehren, your turn.

Ehren McGhehey: Oh, me? I kind of have two, and I'll be quick. But the terror taxi is the most fun because it was such a big bit. It was so funny in the end, and all I had to do is put dick hair on my face, and I love doing things like that, whereas breaking my neck isn't as much fun. But that was a great one. At the time, I think it was the longest skit we ever did, and it was just so much fun. Everyone had a good time, it was funny, everyone loves that one. I think from this last movie; I would say that the cup test is probably my favorite only because it's over with. I have long-term effects – my testicle, it exploded, and it might not ever heal correctly. But as far as being able to-

Dave England: You know what, I'm going to interrupt you because you're saying your favorite stunt was that pubes on your face, and I was saying mine was the fire hose rodeo? Right before I went on the fire hose rodeo, they're like, "We need some of your pubes first for Ehren's beard, and I'm like, "I just shaved myself, baby boy smooth."

Ehren McGhehey: You didn't have any dick hair on my face!

Dave England: No, I didn't have any, so they're like, "how about butt hair?" And I've got a treasure trove of butt hair. So like, yeah, Wee Man-

Ehren McGhehey: That's where the crabs came from!

Dave England: I remember looking at the fire hose – they're getting the fire hose ready, and Wee Man was shaving my ass. My inner butt hair, he was shaving for your face.

Ehren McGhehey: Like I said, I would do that over and over again rather than break my neck or have to do the nut test or the cup test again.

Dave England: Nut test – next time, it's just nut test, no cup.

Ehren McGhehey: There's nothing left! No, that was brutal, though, doing the cup test, because each and every time I knew it was coming and then when COVID shut it down on us for like three months at a time, for three months, basically, I'd have to just wait every day, and it just gets closer and closer. And then finally, the night before and then the day of and the damage that it did to my testicles, all of my genitalia area, my legs, all that damage was – it's irreversible, some of it, and I don't recommend. I've seen lately on like YouTube, and stuff people are doing all these nut challenges now. I thought that would put an end to this craziness! People actually still want to challenge and go further than the last guy. Like, why would you need to do that? Stop!

Dave England: They see a cool dude like you doing some ball stomping action, they're like, "I'm in, I wanna be more like Ehren!" They've all got mohawks now, and they're stomping their balls.

Eden Arnold: How is it then watching the fan base grow from the outliers like the skate kids and adrenaline junkies into a generational thing, especially now that "generation Jackass" has grown up and had kids of their own?

Dave England: We were big from the start, lady! We've always been huge. We hit with a huge splash. I couldn't even believe it seriously. I thought, 'we're going to be on TV once, and it took off like wildfire. We were big right away. I know I sound like I'm really claiming it, but it really happened that way. And then, uh, I don't know. I mean, maybe now I think we're reaching more generations, so it is growing. But like from the start, it was an unbelievable amount of interest.

Ehren McGhehey: I had a guy the other day tell me that he grew up watching Jackass with his dad, like since he was like 12. And he told me that his dad passed away a year ago, which is very unfortunate. And he said that his dad and him used to watch the movies together and they would go to the movies together. And it was like a very much a bonding thing for sons and fathers and, you know, just people in general. But I think that's the biggest part of this whole thing is that it's generational. And anybody, you could watch the first movie, and it would still resonate with what's happening today with whatever is cool and what's not cool. And you know, he said he said that his dad would have laughed his ass off had he been able to watch the movie, and he said he's very proud of us. And that, I think is the goal of all entertainment is to entertain people and be able to do that through generations and connecting sons and fathers and grandkids and whatever together, even if it is just us ripping our dicks off.

Eden Arnold: I mean, who would have thought that would be so timeless?

Dave England: Yeah, great. Great Grandmas love us now. We got a huge big, great-grandma interest.

Ehren McGhehey: Yeah, thanks to Steve-O. Ever since he did Dancing With the Stars and became sober, We've got a whole other-

Dave England: We got the eighty-nine-year-old female [demographic].

Ehren McGhehey: [great grandma impression] "Oh, let's watch this jackass forever. That Steve-O character, he sure is a really cool guy – OH MY GOD, WHAT IS THIS"

Eden Arnold: Leave it to Steve-O to bring in the grannies. I know this is the million-dollar question – with everyone getting older and kind of maturing, do you guys see yourself slowing down or passing the torch any time soon?

Ehren McGhehey: I don't think the torch will ever be passed.

Dave England: Well, we don't need new guys; we figure it out. Just kidding!

Ehren McGhehey: It's great to have all of the new cast, and each one of them is totally awesome. But I really, truly believe that Jackass is the original OG crew. I mean, without us and as many of us or all of us as possible, it just isn't the same. So I think fortunately and unfortunately. Dave and I and the rest of the OG crew will always be Jackass; I think that's kind of the jackass forever part of it all.

Dave England: I'm only 52, man – I got another fifty-two years of jackass stuff I could do; easy! Just kidding. But yeah, we're getting old, and who knows?

Dave England: On March 29, Jackass Forever, it'll be available on all streaming like Amazon, Apple, and all that. And then, on April 19th, it'll be on DVD and Blu-ray. And when you buy either on the digital streaming or the DVD, you get 40 minutes of free unseen footage.

Ehren McGhehey: 40 minutes of extra –

Dave England: 40 minutes of bonus!

Ehren McGhehey: 40 minutes of boner footage – bonus footage. And it's amazing, trust me.

Jackass Forever is available on digital and streaming on Paramount+ and is available on DVD and Blu-ray April 19.