James Cameron Explains Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Is So Damn Long

When word got out about how long Avatar: The Way of Water will be, no one was surprised. When you've been waiting thirteen years for a sequel to come out, it isn't surprising that it will be long. However, it isn't long just for the sake of being long. Director James Cameron explained to Total Film that the length comes from the fact that this movie has a broader focus than the first movie did. He also acknowledges that this is to recognize a shortcoming and criticism that the first movie suffered from, which was that it was all spectacle with no substance.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," Cameron explains. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

Cameron knows what people think when they hear a family film from Disney, and he wants to reassure everything that Avatar: The Way of Water is not a 'family film' in the traditional sense. Instead, he compares it to one of the best television shows of all time: The Sopranos.

"People say, 'Oh my God, a family story from Disney? Just what we want…' This isn't that kind of family story," Cameron clarifies. "This is a family story like how The Sopranos is a family story."

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th.