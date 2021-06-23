James Gunn Doesn't Know Which Superman Was Shot in The Suicide Squad

One of the first moments of the trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a clear confirmation that Bloodshot put Superman in the ICU. But who is this Superman?!

We've seen our fair share of Superman incarnations in film and television; without a current actor donning the cape, there's a Super-absence in the DC realm. That opens the door for some easy, low-hanging Superman jokes to be had, but of course – many are far more interested in what's considered canon.

In the trailer, we learn Bloodshot fired a kryptonite bullet at the Justice League leader, earning him a long incarceration until getting an invitation to join the rag-tag team known as the Suicide Squad. When talking about the trailer with IGN, the writer and director had the chance to break down pieces of the trailer, and the Superman moment was something he squashed quickly.

Gunn tells IGN, "Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet. Yes, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, but I don't know which Superman it was because I don't cast the next Superman. So, it could be Henry. It could be somebody else. It's whoever people decide upon other than me."

It has been said that there are talks for another Superman film in DC's not-so-distant future with intentions to introduce the first Black Superman in the film – so perhaps we'll just write this off as a possible event for Cavill's role when clocking hero time. After all of the drama behind the consistent changes to the DC universe, it seems unlikely that we'll be seeing any other major references unless we get a Birds of Prey shoutout from Harley Quinn.

Hopefully, after the upcoming Flash film, there will be an easier transition (and a little more clarity) when it comes to determining continuity for future releases.