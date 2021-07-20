James Gunn Talks Difficulties of Character Deaths in The Suicide Squad

When James Gun signed on for The Suicide Squad with DC, it was pretty much a given that rules were going to be broken.

Gunn has a recurring desire to tackle each project in a flashy, brazen manner, and with an adult-centric story like The Suicide Squad, death is imminent. Due to the fact that there's an unpredictable assortment of characters (some of which are lesser-known DC throwbacks), there's obviously going to be a few outlandishly unapologetic outcomes for a few of the rookie team members. In a recent press event reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn discussed the specifics behind the idea of a death toll and how it evolved over the course of the film.

The Suicide Squad writer and director explained, "It's fun watching people die on screen sometimes. It was really pretty organic; I mean, I had to choose what characters I was going to use from DC. And I had a huge trove of characters to choose from. Some characters I knew were going to die from the beginning, and then other characters I didn't know for sure were going to die." Gunn continued, "Obviously, I chose some characters that I knew were going to die; see that as the movie plays out. And then some of the characters surprised me. Some of the characters lived that I didn't know were for sure going to live…..In a way, it's weird because I love these characters. And in another way, it's weird because I am Amanda Waller. I'm pushing that button on those characters because it serves our purposes as an audience to see them go."

If Gunn was offered essentially anything he wanted for the film, as he's said in the past, it seems plausible that there's going to be at least one moment that'll pull at the audience's heartstrings – but it's just a matter of who (or how many).

The Suicide Squad will be arriving at theaters and on HBO Max next month, so we'll find out soon enough!