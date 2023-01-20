5 Gruesome Horror Sequels That Are Prepared to Terrorize 2023 Here are our picks for the most anticipated horror movie sequels of 2023, including Scream VI, Saw X, Insidious: Fear the Dark, and more!

It just so happens that 2023 is offering us a plethora of horror sequels with everything from blockbuster-level franchises to the revival of iconic legacy titles, making it a promising year for genre fans everywhere.

Sure, there are plenty of original movies down the pipeline worth hyping up as well; however, there's just something special about the power of nostalgic viewing when carefully curated that leaves us dying for more comfort terror. With a few of the titles just months away from receiving a theatrical release, we're ranking the best-of-the-best returning stories to get you prepared for the unavoidable bloodbath of 2023.

5) Saw X

There was a point in time when people were sticking with the Saw franchise despite their dissatisfaction with major changes – including the death of franchise villain John Kramer in the third Saw film. The unfortunate death of the character resulted in such an impact on the Saw universe that prequel stories have since been told, and lots of flashbacks have been incorporated, proving that Kramer is a huge piece of the grisly jigsaw puzzle in pop culture (but justice for the underrated Jill Tuck too).

The next Saw film, a monumental 10th installment, will finally take us back to pre-death times for the unique horror icon, with plenty of buzz surrounding the additional inclusion of his first major apprentice Amanda. If those two things aren't enough to pique your interest in returning to the brutal franchise, nothing will.

4) Insidious: Fear the Dark

It's been a minute since we've received an Insidious entry, but sometimes taking a step back from a franchise gives people enough time to actually miss it without the downfall of experiencing audience burnout.

With the new Insidious chapter, we'll actually be getting the original cast to return, with star Patrick Wilson also directing the film, making this an exciting creative endeavor and reunion for the Insidious universe that has a "legacy" impact for being a considerably young horror title when compared to those long-running staples like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and more. Insidious: Fear the Dark (if done right) has the potential to breathe new life into the franchise and keep films coming for years to come.

3) The Exorcist

When it was announced that we'd be receiving a proper "requel" return to the influential genre film The Exorcist, horror fans were both astonished and invested in the idea that the possession franchise will hijack our nightmares decades after setting the bar for supernatural terror. Well… after their initial concern that the original film would be ignored (which thankfully isn't the case).

Since then, it's been confirmed that David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) would be directing the first of several planned films and that horror alum Jason Blum will produce, with Ellen Burstyn reprising her role from the original movie and coming just in time to tap into modern expectations for possession films. With Paranormal Activity possibly reaching its end (for now) and most original possession films failing to land with new audiences, perhaps The Exorcist is just what's needed to revitalize the sub-genre. You can guarantee we'll be watching!

2) Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead will always have a soft spot in the hearts of horror lovers for its zany delivery of total chaos and brutality – all while keeping an incomparable energy that really taps into the best of satirical horror without ever going too far. Now, after multiple sequels, a quasi-reboot film, a cult favorite sequel series, and even a current-gen video game, the Evil Dead franchise is taking on a whole new group of characters to carry the torch for the longevity of the franchise.

For those of you who have already previewed the newest entry's first full-length trailer, you're acutely aware of just how gnarly Evil Dead Rise is setting itself up to become, with a family terrorized after the mother comes into contact with the unsettling book. The trailer simply radiates classic Evil Dead energy by adding eerie imagery, blood-soaked smiles, and some hair-raising aggression that's not particularly intended for those squeamish viewers. Basically, what we're saying here is that it's a must-watch horror film, clearly.

1) Scream VI

Scream is about as consistent as it gets, having been known to be some of the most impactful slasher films of all time – with even fans' least favorite entries being unwavering hits in their own right. That's what you'd call legendary slasher status!

With the next Scream entry, audiences will witness the first chapter without scream queen Sidney Prescott at the forefront, yet enlisting every other survivor the franchise has to offer. After the death of fan-favorite Dewey in Scream 2022 (Scream 5) and the now-confirmed absence of Sidney, the rules are forced to change, naturally leading the core group to a brand new city for a Ghostface that will at one point don a decayed version of the mask. Thanks to the highly anticipated return of Kirby Reed, a few unexpected plot pivots, and the deviations to the mask (that are surely plot-heavy components), Scream VI is without a single doubt the most promising horror sequel on the horizon.