Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Halloween Kills Set Photo of the Strode Women

There's this undeniably magical, vibrant energy associated with the Halloween franchise for being a major contributing factor to the birth of the slasher genre – and star Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating the film and the Strode family ahead of its Venice Film Festival debut.

When Halloween returned to theaters in 2018, it felt like the most holiday-themed gift horror fans could have hoped for. The film saw the return of Michael Myers 40 years after the initial murders, and the original scream queen Laurie Strode (Curtis) made her triumphant comeback to remind moviegoers about the importance that a scream queen and/or final girl can have. It immediately earned itself two confirmed sequels due to great box-office turnout and positive reviews; however, the second film Halloween Kills, saw a 2020 delay due to the pandemic.

Now, Halloween Kills is gearing up for a release next month, but before it's wide-release, the film will be screened at the Venice Film Festival in just two days. Curtis recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the sequel that includes a jovial moment in-between takes of the actor alongside Andi Matichak and Judy Greer, writing, "In 2 days a few lucky film-loving fear freaks will get to see part deux of David's masterwork of brutality and beauty at the #venicefilmfestival Venice Film Festival @halloweenmovie and then in 40 days the will get to see it too. The ONLY bummer for me is that @missjudygreer and @andimatichak will not be linked arm in arm with me. We are a trio of STRONG, BRAVE, TALL, STRODE WOMEN! This movie is THEIRS. #strodestrong #evildiestonight".

Obviously, things haven't quite returned to normal due to variants and the careful re-emergence of traveling, so the fact that Halloween Kills will be getting released in 2021 in time for the holiday feels like a miracle in itself! Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters starting October 15, 2021 – and Halloween Ends will close out the new trilogy on October 14, 2022.