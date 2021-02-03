John Carpenter Calls Halloween Kills the "Ultimate Slasher" Film

After the unfortunate 2020 delay of Halloween Kills, we've all been scrambling for every slight tease or bit of insight that we can find — and franchise creator John Carpenter always knows the right thing to say. We're still several months from actually getting to see the return of Michael Myers, and though we've seen the occasional shot or short teaser sequence, there's no chance we'll feel at ease until we get to experience that official trailer for the first time.

In the meantime, Carpenter recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about everything from music to Halloween Kills, and when asked what he could say about the film, he shared, "It's brilliant. It's the ultimate slasher. I mean, there's nothing more than this one. Wow! Man." To have Carpenter, the visionary mind behind the entire world of Halloween, praise the film with such certainty is not only extremely exciting from a moviegoers perspective but a huge compliment to filmmaker David Gordon Green and the team behind the project.

When asked about scoring Halloween Kills, the filmmaker added, "We're done with that. Unfortunately, we can't score the next one (Halloween Ends) because everything's on shutdown. Hopefully, things will get better next year." With that being said, everything for Halloween Kills is clearly lined up perfectly, just waiting to cut its way into genre fans' hearts — and we can rest easy knowing that there's still at least one more chapter to conclude this new trilogy with Halloween Ends.

Of course, with anything horror comes genuine fear for the endgame fate of a scream queen, and Jamie Lee Curtis is practically the origin of the term for her role as Laurie Strode. Knowing this has been the longest-running horror grudge match, so we'll be anticipating the outcome every step of the way.

What are you most excited about in the next chapter, Halloween Kills?