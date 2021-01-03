Jared Leto Dodges the Question if He's in Zack Snyder's Justice League

When we first got the announcement that HBO Max was going to release Zack Snyder's Justice League, one of the things they went out of their way to tell us over and over again was that there wasn't going to be any new footage. From what people were saying, it was likely a contract and union issue about how exactly you would pay people for new footage [is this a new movie, or are these reshoots being the primary concern when it comes to contracts]. However, we found out later that director Zack Snyder would be shooting some new footage, which is likely the reason that the budget doubled from $30 million to $70 million.

One of the people who were supposedly involved with the new footage was Jared Leto, and his version of the Joker introduced in Suicide Squad. The response to Leto's version of the Joker was mixed, but much like Snyder director David Ayer saw a lot of his footage of Leto's Joker end up on the cutting room floor. Leto spoke to the Variety Awards Circuit podcast (via ComicBook.com) and was asked if he really was returning to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and he artfully dodged the question.

"I may or may not be in this. I've heard the rumors too," said Leto. "We'll have to let Zack confirm or deny that one. … I may or may not have shot something with Zack. But I love him, he's just a maverick and an incredible filmmaker. We get along great and have great chemistry. … I look forward to working with himagain in the future. We have lots up our sleeves, Zack and I."

It sounds like Leto would want to be involved, and like anyone who has worked with Snyder in any capacity seems to have nothing but good things to say about the man. So we don't know if Leto will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but considering the amount of money HBO Max and Warner Bros. are throwing at this thing, he might as well. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a four-hour, four-part miniseries on HBO Max that is rumored to have a March 2021 release date, but we don't have exact confirmation from HBO Max at this time.