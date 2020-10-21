Jared Leto to Return as the Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Another actor that we thought was done with the DC Universe is returning for Zack Snyder's Justice League. For a movie that underperformed critically and at the box office 2017's Justice League has had more staying power in the cultural ethos for what it isn't rather than what it is. Director Zack Snyder had to step away from shooting Justice League due to his eldest daughter's tragic passing to suicide. Snyder mentioned that he wanted to try and power through but him and his producer wife Deborah Snyder eventually decided to step away from the project to focus on their family which is extremely reasonable. Suicide is a terrible thing and to this day we are incredibly sorry for the Snyder family that they lost a family member to it. After Snyder left, Warner Bros. brought in director Joss Whedon to finish up the project so it could make its release date. When the movie underperformed and people compared the first trailer to the last trailer and noticed some major differences. And so the "Snyder Cut" was born.

After many years of teasing and fans failing to understand that a mystical finished cut of this movie was not sitting in the Warner Bros. vault, HBO Max announced their intentions to give Snyder the chance to bring his version of Justice League to their streaming service. Zack Snyder's Justice League is estimated to cost $30 million additional dollars to finish up. They are shooting new scenes even though it was initially announced that they wouldn't. It's going to be a four-hour miniseries. It seems that another familiar face is returning to shoot more scenes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto is coming to shoot some scenes for Zack Snyder's Justice League in his first return to the DC Universe since the maligned Suicide Squad. Leto didn't have a role at all in the original cut of Justice League though he was hinted at several times.

There is another thing in this report that is interesting. Ray Fisher has come out with a lot of allegations that there was some level of misconduct on the set of Justice League once Whedon took over. So far, the investigation into these claims has been messy, with Fisher and Warner Bros. both saying some pretty damning things about each other. Two of the people mixed up in those allegations were producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. The report from The Hollywood Reporter says that they won't be receiving producer credits on Zack Snyder's Justice League because "they did not work on this version and are no longer studio executives." What that means for the allegations we don't know, but if this is true we'll probably hear a comment from Fisher eventually.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021.