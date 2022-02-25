Jared Leto Gives a Brief History of Morbius in a New Featurette

Morbius has had a bit of a hard time making it to the big screen. It's one of those projects that Sony has been talking about making for years, and when it finally got off of the ground, the pandemic came and forced Morbius to get delayed again and again. The most recent delay sent it flying like a bat to April 1st [make your own joke], so now the marketing is beginning to pick up again. Despite the fact that Sony has been trying to make this movie happen for so long, this character isn't well known to most people, so star Jared Leto did a brief video talking about the history of the character and how he came to be.

Comics and the Marvel Universe having vampires and supernatural things isn't exactly news to people; Blade was part of the 1-2-3 punch that helped kick off this superhero boom. This video pointing out how the character of Morbius was groundbreaking in his own way is a bit of comic history that many people might not know. We also got a new image for this movie, and we'll have to see if all of the build-up and delays are worth it both critically and whether or not it can find a place at the box office.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: morbius, movies, sony