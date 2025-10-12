Posted in: Blumhouse, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, lionsgate, saw, saw 11

Jason Blum on Bringing James Wan Back into the Saw Franchise

Jason Blum addresses the next installment of the Saw franchise and the return of horror mastermind James Wan.

Article Summary Jason Blum reveals plans to bring James Wan back to help reinvent the Saw franchise for its next film.

Saw XI faced major production delays, but renewed involvement from Wan hints at a creative fresh start.

Saw X's strong box office shows the deadly games and John Kramer still hook audiences after ten movies.

Blumhouse now co-owns Saw, aiming for a revitalized sequel with Wan guiding the horror series' direction.

The Saw franchise is one of horror's most enduring machines, built around John Kramer's games and a (very) tangled web of apprentices, timelines, and moral tests. After Saw X's strong theatrical run in 2023, another sequel looked locked. A follow-up was even dated, then updates went quiet, and by early 2025, its future turned into a question mark as reports pointed to creative disputes and a stalled development pipeline.

Now there's a fairly new update about what comes next.

Jason Blum Discusses the Next Installment of the Saw Franchise

In a recent Variety interview, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said his approach is to bring the original architects back into the fold. He explains, "It's really hard to make 10 movies in a franchise. I don't take that away from the original series' producers. And I'm grateful to them for allowing us to continue. My creative outlook is what I always preach: Get the people who made the magic in the first place more involved. James Wan [the original director] will be hugely involved. That's how we're going to reinvent it."

Across ten films, Saw has evolved from a low-budget 2004 shocker into a billion-dollar horror brand, originally spanning from Saw (2004) through Saw 3D (2010), as well as more modern entries like Jigsaw (2017), Spiral (2021), and Saw X (2023). Plans for an eleventh entry shifted throughout 2024 and 2025, with a September 2025 date briefly in play before the project stalled. More recently, Blumhouse acquired Twisted Pictures' stake (alongside Lionsgate), marking Wan's first creative return since Saw III.

While its future timeline is ambiguous (for now), John Kramer clearly remains the franchise's pulse. Sure, the character dies in Saw III, but the series has often worked in prequel mode to keep Tobin Bell on screen. Saw X even doubled down on that approach, placing Kramer between the first two films and giving him a personal mission that balanced gnarly traps with a tighter character focus. Audiences also responded well, with many hailing it as one of the best in the series, which sparked talk of a sequel in the first place.

All things considered, are you looking forward to another Saw film that involves Wan?

