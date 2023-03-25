Big Blumhouse News Coming? Here Are Our Three Guesses Jason Blum took to Twitter this afternoon and teased a big announcement coming soon. Here is what we think the Blumhouse head honcho meant.

Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum took to Twitter today to tease that something big is coming, and it is coming soon. They are a studio that prides itself on not only pretty much knowing what we fans want but also listening to us as well. They grabbed Halloween and reinvigorated it, regardless of how you felt about what they did. They have an impressive slate for the rest of the year and early 2024, including the first film in a new Exorcist trilogy, the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie, and the latest Insidious film. Taking those off the board, here are three guesses as to what Jason Blumhouse may be teasing.

Blumhouse Snagged Friday The 13th…Or Freddy

Long asked about and one that fans tweet at him about constantly, the Friday The 13th and Nightmare On Elm Street franchises are perfect for what they can do with a legacy property. They took Halloween over and made it into a $400 million grossing trilogy. Can you imagine how seismic it would be if Blum revitalized Jason or Freddy? Or both? And traditionally, Friday and Nightmare have been better performing at the box office than Halloween, so with their low budgets and the unique voices they are able to snag for behind the camera, one hopes that this would be what he is talking about.

Linda Blair Is Back As Regan For New Exorcist

This one would be huge news if it may not have already been scooped by a number of outlets this week. Nothing was confirmed, so for now; it is just a rumor. But still, Blair returning to the role that made her famous (for better or worse) is a huge deal. She is horror royalty, and much like the victory lap that Jamie Lee Curtis got to take with the new Halloween trilogy, Blair could be welcomed back with open arms.

The Merger With Atomic Monster Goes Official

Earlier this year, it was reported that Blumhouse and Atomic Monster would merge, bringing James Wan and Jason Blum under one roof at Universal in the most unholy and awesome of pairings. Universal would rake in millions upon millions, and we keep getting cutting-edge and interesting horror films and shows. Since then, nothing official has been announced, so this would be the most anti-climatic of the three proposals we are making here. But it does not mean that we would have any less reason to celebrate. Their first big collaboration was M3gan; we all know how that went.

What do you think it is? A first look at the FNAF animatronics? A Happy Death Day/Freaky crossover? Yet another Purge fil? I hope we find out soon.