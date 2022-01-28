Jason Momoa is Reportedly In Talks to Join Fast and Furious 10

The Fast and Furious series continues to chug along as one of the most fascinating ongoing franchises that no one ever expected would be as big as it was. Despite the pandemic, the 9th movie came out last summer and brought in over $700 million at the worldwide box office. It was one of the first movies that made people think that things were starting to turn around when it came to the movies, and while things still aren't as good as they once were, it is apparent that there is still very much a demand for these movies. That's why we're getting two more, both directed by Justin Lin, set to come out on May 19, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

We also know that star Vin Diesel has been trying to court back Dwayne Johnson since the two of them had a very public falling out. That didn't exactly go as Diesel planned since Johnson basically told him that it wasn't ever going to happen, so the Fast team has moved on to find someone else to fill those rather large shoes. It sounds like they might have found someone, and that someone is Jason Momoa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is in talks to join Fast and Furious 10 in an unknown role.

The report by The Hollywood Reporter explicitly cites Johnson not returning as a reason the production is currently looking into bringing in Momoa, which is an interesting way to approach things. The franchise has passed $6 billion cumulatively at the box office with the 9th movie, and that one likely underperformed a little due to the pandemic. Momoa is already part of some major franchises, including the DC Universe and the next outing for Aquaman, and he just had a major role in Dune last year as well. He has box office draw, so this is a smart move on the part of the Fast and Furious team.

We'll have to see what kind of story points Fast and Furious 10 follows up on, but the people who love this series will probably love it until the end. As for people just trying to get into it? Maybe start with the fifth one and just go from there. The series peaks with the sixth one, but they are all competent and entertaining if nothing else. And if you're someone who is a sucker for found family dynamics like I am? Well, it's always good to see "the family you choose" as a fundamental part of a massive blockbuster series being the text and not the subtext.