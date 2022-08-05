Jaws Is being Released In IMAX For The First Time, Here's A Trailer

Jaws, the Spielberg classic that revolutionized summer movie releases and is one of the best films ever made, is getting a re-release in IMAX for the first time ever on September 2nd. It will also be available to watch in Real D 3D. This is the type of event that I can get behind, as it feels like this current generation does not really have a grasp on how important this film is. Universal will also re-release E.T. on August 12th, which is next week. But this is the main event. Below is a trailer for the IMAX release, and you can already purchase tickets for screenings by you right now, right here. I cannot stress how much you should all go see this.

Jaws Fans Unite!

"Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982, and Jurassic Park in 1993," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

"IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws."

