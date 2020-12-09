Joe Manganiello Shares Details About Ben Affleck's Batman Film

After the 2017 film Justice League underperformed and caused a complete overhaul on the future of the DC lineup for Warner Bros, Ben Affleck stepped away from the cinematic universe and left The Batman in need of — well, a new Batman.



Obviously, that situation has since been handled, and we'll be seeing Robert Pattinson don the cowl of the monumental hero. However, there were still ideas that will now remain left unfulfilled; we can still imagine what if. Thankfully, actor Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke in the Justice League post-credit scene and in the upcoming Snyder Cut) has dropped a little more info about what Affleck's version could have looked like.



In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor reveals, "It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce's life from the inside out. It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him."

The outlet goes on to state that the film was likened to "Born Again," a popular arc from Frank Miller's run on the Daredevil comic that ended up being semi-adapted in the third season of the Netflix and Marvel collaborative series. The actor also adds, "It was really cool, really dark and really hard; I was very excited for it."



With the upcoming Snyder Cut giving him a small chance to bring his character back once more (which has been seen in the photo linked here), he tells Yahoo about the character's look, "There was a climactic moment in my standalone story where I wanted Slade to shave his head into this war-like Mohawk knowing that he was going off to his own death. I said to Zack, 'I always envisioned him with a big white Mohawk,' and he was totally down for it."



Despite the consistent changes in Deathstroke and Batman's place in the DC films, at least we'll have one more opportunity to see the character on-screen when the Justice League Snyder Cut drops on HBO Max.



Would you have been interested in a film that featured Deathstroke vs. Batman?