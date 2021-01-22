Joel Kinnaman Says The Suicide Squad Really Isn't a Sequel & Ayer Cut

We are really hoping that we get to see some cool movies in 2021, and one of the movies that we're really looking forward to seeing is The Suicide Squad. A movie that was willed into being by sheer luck. After Disney wrongfully fired director James Gunn over some problematic tweets that he made years ago and that he had already apologized for, Warner Bros. stepped in and offered him a job. He took on The Suicide Squad, and Disney eventually hired him back. So the people trying to #CancelJamesGunn not only managed to land him a lucrative DC comics job, but now he's still going to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So well done on that one. However, The Suicide Squad comes after the 2016 movie called Suicide Squad. There are some character crossovers, but it's become the second DC project that appears to have been heavily changed through reshoots and post-production. There has been a #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement on social media, but it hasn't really gained the traction that #ReleaseTheSnyderCut did. Joel Kinnaman is one of the actors who is appearing in both movies, and he was recently on The Playlist Podcast and spoke about the Ayer Cut.

"You always wanna see the filmmaker's cut, you know?" said Kinnaman. "It's always a shame when the filmmaker's vision doesn't make it to the cinema. Of course, there's always going to be compromise. I find it's the bigger the budget, the bigger the compromise. Usually that's the case. … I'm sure [Ayer's cut] would be much more interesting. David's take on the Joker was really interesting and that didn't really come out in the movie that we saw."

Kinnaman went on to talk about The Suicide Squad and how it isn't a sequel or a reboot but some weird combination of the two since there is crossover from the previous movie with characters and actors, but it's something completely different.

"With James Gunn, it's a whole new universe. It's a completely different thing," Kinnaman explained. "We kinda all just started with a blank slate…It doesn't feel like we're doing a sequel in any way. It's a strange kinda middle ground of a reboot. Something in between there."

Finally, Kinnaman stated that Gunn didn't have to compromise his vision for The Suicide Squad, which is a good thing. It means that Warner Bros. and DC are beginning to realize that micromanaging and trying to course-correct mid-production is not the way to go. It means they are finally letting people make the movies they want to make.

"I don't think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision," he continued. "He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it's definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that's ever been made. And it's heavily R-rated and super silly. It's really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it's super violent and then it's really silly again…Every character is just so ridiculous."

We can hope that Warner Bros. and DC giving Gunn the freedom to make the movie he wanted is going to be the norm going forward. They have some of the best characters ever, and all they need to do is find the right people to tell those stories. It sounds like James Gunn is the right guy to tell the story of The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.