Pirates 6 Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Not Sure on Johnny Depp's Role

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still moving ahead at Disney, and the number one question on everyone's mind is if Johnny Depp will be involved. Depp's Jack Sparrow is the star of the show for the franchise, which has made a combined $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Producer for the series Jerry Bruckheimer has stroked the flames of speculation about Depp playing a part in Pirates 6, after the star has been embroiled in legal and personal troubles that have damaged his once unbreakable drawing power at the box office. Bruckheimer had this to say about Depp and the sixth film to Collider.

Pirates 6 Should Still Have Depp, Just Not As The Star

"We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it," Bruckheimer said. "We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit. The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be. So, we're going to have to see."

I do have a hard time believing that there would be a Pirates film without Depp involved at all. Jack Sparrow is so synonymous with the series that it would be impossible situation for them not to include him. They would be asked about it constantly, and it would dominate the conversation around the film. Maybe he could have a smaller role, I never saw the fifth Pirates film, but someone told me Depp was not the focus and was not in it much. Not sure if that is true at all, but it would make it easier for them to set Sparrow to the side a bit more. One thing they cannot do is make Depp the star. Involved sure, but the main attraction would be a mistake. Guess we will have to wait and see.