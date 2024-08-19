Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – A Bloody New Poster Is Released

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for Joker: Folie À Deux ahead of its Venice Film Festival debut later this month.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases a striking new poster for Joker: Folie À Deux ahead of its Venice Film Festival debut.

Despite festival buzz, a strong reception doesn’t guarantee box office success, as seen with past films like The Fall Guy earlier this year.

Poster release coincides with film’s anticipation, yet Warner Bros. remains tight-lipped about specific plot details.

Joker: Folie À Deux is set to hit theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, with an international release on October 2, 2024.

The Venice Film Festival is right around the corner, and Warner Bros. is bringing two big titles to Italy for the premiere for festival audiences. One of them is pretty close to the release date, but Joker: Folie À Deux is premiering more than a month before its theatrical release date. So the studio must be pretty confident in the film, but this year alone, we've seen that confidence in movies and even great festival premieres, but that doesn't mean you'll do well at the box office. If you aren't a critical smash at a film festival, see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and its mediocre Cannes reception. That bad press will be hanging over your head for weeks, and you can do little to counteract it. Warner Bros. still isn't showing us a ton of material from this film, but we did get a new poster today.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!