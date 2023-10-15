Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: found footage, Malibu Horror Story, Scott Slone

Malibu Horror Story Seeks to Re-Invent Found Footage Horror

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Scott Slone, director of Malibu Horror Story, which frames a found-footage horror film with a new expedition horror.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Scott Slone, director of Malibu Horror Story, which frames a found-footage horror film with a new expedition horror. The film comes out on October 20, 2023 in theaters.

Say the producers:

Malibu Horror Story follows a team of amateur paranormal investigators as they delve into a 10-year-old unresolved case, the disappearance of four popular high school boys on graduation night. While exploring a sacred cave in the hills of Malibu California, the team encounters chilling paranormal occurrences. As they analyze footage from the missing teens' camera, they make a terrifying discovery involving an ancient curse which forces them to confront their own worst fears and unravel the sinister truth behind the boys' vanishing.

Scott Slone is an award-winning American Filmmaker born in Missoula, Montana, and has lived in Missouri, Maryland, South Carolina, and Florida before moving to Los Angeles in 2001. Scott wrote and directed his first short film, Old Man Music, a year later. The film starred legendary character actor Geoffrey Lewis and won multiple awards in the festival circuit. Since then, Scott has written and directed multiple short films, as well as the documentary 2001: An EDM Odyssey. Malibu Horror Story is Slone's feature film debut.

In the chat, Slone talks about how unique the creation of the film is– Malibu Horror Story in its released form is actually an amalgam of three different productions mounted over time– an early found-footage film begun in 2010, a version from a couple of years later called The Malibu Tapes, and finally the current version, which combines the found-footage material of the previous productions with a contemporary story about an expedition investigating the disappearance of the characters in the classic footage. He also chats at length about the challenges of independent film production– how to react when the bottom drops out of a genre, as happened with found footage, and how raising funds is easily the most stressful part of the indy-producing experience.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!