Jurassic World: David Iacono Is The Latest To Reportedly Join The Cast

David Iacono is the latest to join the ensemble cast of the new Jurassic World film. The movie will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

With a July 2, 2025 release, production is expected to start soon.

Jurassic World: Dominion's billion-dollar success ensures franchise continuation.

Gareth Edwards to direct, with David Koepp writing the much-awaited installment.

The new Jurassic World film continues to add more names to its already impressive cast list. We still know almost nothing about this film. Still, considering how quickly these casting announcements are coming out and that the release date is just over a year away, we can only assume they are about to start production any day now. We still don't know anything about the plot of this film, like whether this is a universe where the park opens or is it a universe where the park never opens, but maybe that is something that will be revealed when production starts. The Hollywood Reporter reported yesterday that David Iacono, who was recently in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, is the latest person to have reportedly joined the cast.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, and Luna Blaise have reportedly joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

