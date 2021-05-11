Jurassic World: Dominion: Colin Treverrow Talks the COVID Shutdown

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted many movies in the middle of production when things officially hit the fan in early 2020. Now, over a year later, things are better if not returning to normal in some places. Now some of those productions that were shut down due to COVID are finally wrapping up, and we're hearing more about them. Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the productions that was shut down and director Colin Trevorrow talked to Empire about the moment they found out they had to stop shooting.

"On the very last day we were shooting, I didn't find out officially that we were going to shut down until about three hours before we wrapped," Trevorrow explains. "We were shooting in this old, industrial barn. [Producers] Alexandra Derbyshire and Pat Crowley and I had a phone call with Universal, and all of us agreed it was the right thing to do. But I still had a shoot day to finish."

It turns out that Treverrow had a feeling that things were going to shut down for a while, and the scene they shot for Jurassic World: Dominion that day ended up in the movie, and they didn't reshoot it.

"Whispers had begun, but we didn't want to compromise that moment in the movie by having it be fraught in any way. So we captured it and then we went home for three months. And that day is in the movie. We didn't go back and reshoot it."

They would resume shooting in July, but cases were beginning to rise by the time the fall came around, and they were getting ready to wrap. Treverrow spoke about how they were afraid they were going to have to shut down again right before finishing the movie, and they wouldn't get another chance. The production did end up closing down for a little while due to a positive test in early October, but the movie ended up wrapping by the beginning of November after starting in February.

"The scariest moment was [in late October] when we just had a couple of weeks left and the cases were rising exponentially," he says. "Because we had the crew that we did and the actors were always on set, we were able to accelerate what we were doing. But we definitely had a fear that we might have a movie that was nine-tenths finished and remain that way."

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.