Jurassic World Dominion Ending Did Not Consider The Implications

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth and purportedly final film in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World double-trilogy or hexology. But in doing so, rather than wrapping the whole thing up and tying up a few of the characters' loose ends (which it does a fair bit of), it tips over a massive bucket of prehistoric worms without realising it. Spoilers going forward, of course.

Jurassic World Dominion sees Dr. Henry Wu use Dr. Charlotte Lockwood's research that enabled her to edit her daughter's Maisie DNA after she was born. He uses it to edit the DNA of one of the Cretaceous Locusts that Biosyn had released, to shorten their lifespan, and has it spread from creature to create by a pathogen—ending the giant locust plague. Job done, right? Humanity survives, side by side with the dinosaurs.

Not a bit of it. Because people can now edit the DNA of creatures and spread it by a virus designed to spread from one type of animal to another, that is a bioweapon of the highest order. One could use it to commit genocide and also tag it to select genetic markers. Want to kill every redhead on the planet? Or all the Chinese? Now you can.

Or maybe you could edit everyone on the planet to be submissive. Or be unbalanced in battle. Or to have cancer. Or have no arms. You could literally disarm an army, release the pathogen, and sit back and watch all their limbs just drop off. Or turn into hot dogs. You now have that power, in the world of Jurassic World Dominion.

Maybe this is how the Jurassic World could live on, forget about the dinosaurs, and concentrate on this new technology and its implications. Call it Jurassic War. Hey, maybe, Sauron-style, you could have the scientists genetically edit everyone in the world to be… dinosaurs. You'd watch that, right? Right? More dinosaurs and fewer locusts that has to be the way forward.

The TV show Dollhouse took a piece of technology that enabled people to have their personality temporarily replaced by another and followed that through until it was a weapon that rewrote anyone who picked up the phone to be a soldier for the enemy. The impact of the new technology in Jurassic World Dominion, created by someone to cure her daughter but then hidden from the world, released by a scientist who only asked if he could rather than if he could, and now with the potential to wipe out far more than a locust army ever could…