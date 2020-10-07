Jurassic World: Dominion Production Halts Due to Positive COVID Tests

The movie delays continue to roll in, and yesterday we got word that Jurassic World: Dominion would be delayed until 2022 from its initial 2021 release date. That isn't that surprising since we are starting to see movies that were in production start to delay due to COVID-19 forcing them to shut down. So this delay wasn't really that surprising, and considering the news that broke today, it's even less surprising. Director Colin Trevorrow posted to the official twitter account for the movie announcing that several crew members had tested positive for COVID-19. While the following tests came back negative, they are shutting down for two weeks just to be safe.

Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety & well-being of our entire cast & crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused & will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.

This sort of thing is going to balloon budgets, and this isn't going to be the last time we hear about this. The last thing we need in the age of COVID-19 is massive budgets getting even bigger, but that seems to be the case. Until these productions can go back to work without worrying that someone is going to infect the entire crew, these delays are going to keep happening.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.