Jurassic World: Gareth Edwards Reportedly In Talks To Direct

The Creator director Gareth Edwards is reportedly in talks to direct the new Jurassic World film. The movie is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

Article Summary Gareth Edwards in talks to direct new Jurassic World film, set for 2025.

David Koepp returns to write the latest chapter in the dinosaur saga.

Despite mixed reviews, Jurassic World: Dominion soared past $1 billion.

Universal continues the billion-dollar franchise with no other details yet.

We've known about the new Jurassic World film for less than a month and already have another new director. The film was announced on January 22nd, with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp set to write the script. Then we got word that David Leitch was in talks to direct the film. That made sense if Universal thought they had a winner with The Fall Guy coming out later this year, and then those talks fell apart. Now, another new name has been added to the "reportedly in talks to direct" list: Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards. It's once again another insider; this time, the report is coming from The Wrap, saying that Edwards is in talks, so things are far from official. As we said the last time, Universal usually comes out swinging for CinemaCon, and even though this film is part of the 2025 slate, confirming a director doesn't take much time out of a presentation.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. However, there aren't any other details at the moment and a July 2, 2025 release date.

