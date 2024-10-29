Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: clint eastwood, Juror #2

Juror #2: BTS Featurette Praises Director Clint Eastwood And 2 Clips

Warner Bros. has released a behind-the-scenes featurette and two clips for Clint Eastwood's new film, Juror #2.

Article Summary Clint Eastwood's film, Juror #2, gets a new featurette and clips from Warner Bros.

Eastwood's last directing project sparks conversations despite mixed initial reviews.

Film features stars like Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in a compelling legal drama.

With limited theatrical release, fans may have to travel to catch this potential final Eastwood film.

Juror #2 will be a topic of conversation in 2024, regardless of how the reviews for the film end up panning out. So far, they are trending on the mediocre to decent side, which isn't bad, but everyone will be talking about the minuscule theatrical run that the film is getting. That wouldn't be a big deal if the film didn't have so many big stars attached and is being touted as, possibly, the last film Clint Eastwood will direct. It feels like ending an era on the worst possible note and disrespectful to Eastwood's legacy regardless of the box office return on his previous film [which were terrible]. Maybe that's also why some of the minimal marketing feels like something you would release if your director passed away before the premiere. We got two new clips over the last couple of days, but the behind-the-scenes featurette is shot, and everyone is frankly speaking like Eastwood has either retired or passed away. It's very strange. If you're looking to check this out in theaters, you might have to drive, but seeing the last big screen feature from one of the greats could be worth it.

Juror #2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes Juror #2, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (upcoming Superman, The Menu), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (upcoming Mickey 17, The Sixth Sense), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24); the film also features Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer. Academy Award winner Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). The film is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Dichotomy Production, A Malpaso Production, Juror #2, to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024, and in select markets internationally beginning 30 October 2024.

