Justice League – Snyder Cut: Henry Cavill Not in Reshoots, Actor Says

Superman actor Henry Cavill cleared the air about his own involvement in the Zack Snyder Cut reshoots of Justice League, which was recently announced. Stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher are expected to return for them playing Batman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg, respectively. Talking with Collider while promoting his latest film for Netflix, Enola Holmes, the actor, opened up about what's going on. "Not shooting anything additional," Cavill said. "No. It's all stuff that has been already done. Obviously, I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me…I'm now just watching the party."

Can things change? Sure, as the announcement was just made and semantics can be sorted later. As far as any time soon, don't count on it with his current commitment shooting the second season of Netflix's The Witcher–with the current COVID-19 protocol, flying to Los Angeles mid-production seems all the more impractical. The Snyder Cut is being separated into four one-hour parts and omits any footage shot from Joss Whedon, who took over when Snyder had to step away from the project. So fans can watch it in one four-hour sitting or treat it as a limited series. The biggest changes comparing the two Justice League films are the inclusion of galactic conqueror Darkseid and Superman in his black suit. Warner Bros infamously spent millions to digitally remove Cavill's mustache in the post-production of the 2017 Whedon film. In light of reshoots also came alleged accusations from Fisher to Whedon about fostering toxicity onset, a claimed back by Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa. The Snyder Cut comes in 2021 to HBO Max.