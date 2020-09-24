Zack Snyder's Justice League is Reportedly Getting New Footage

Well, this is a little weird, but not entirely surprising. From the moment Justice League appeared and then vanished from big screen sin 2017, the fanfare behind the movie has been the mythical cut that was done by initial director Zack Snyder before he had to walk away from the project due to a horrific family tragedy. This movement became known as Release the Snyder Cut, and the movement got what it wanted [sort of] earlier this year when HBO Max announced that they would be bringing Snyder's version of the Justice League to the streaming service. However, it was not the Snyder Cut that everyone thought would be released. The Snyder Cut was a mostly complete cut of the movie while HBO Max had pledged around $30 million to make the film happen. The last we heard is that there wouldn't be any new footage shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but there would be the option of ADR. Now we're hearing a different story.

Ray Fisher has been outspoken about the allegations of mistreatment during the reshoots of Justice League by Joss Whedon, and people have been wondering if that is going to impact Fisher's future with the franchise. We recently learned that he was in negotiations for a role in The Flash movie and a new report from The Hollywood Reporter not only says that Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting new footage shot but that despite all of the issues, Fisher will be involved in said footage. Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Ben Affleck are also listed as being part of the week-long shoot that HBO and Warner Bros. are planning for sometime next month.

On the one hand, this isn't that surprising. HBO is committing a lot of money to this thing, and they are making is a four-part mini-series. There is a good chance that Snyder and company didn't have enough cohesive footage to make a four-part series. However, the thing about Zack Snyder's Justice League that has always made it an interesting project is that it exists in such a weird realm. Hollywood is run by unions and contracts and very specific things being defined in very specific ways. For example, there is a certain percentage of a script that has to be used before you get a screenplay credit. HBO initially deciding not to shoot new footage was likely to help with any contract negotiations. So this is going to make things behind the scenes much more complicated when it comes to making sure everyone is getting paid the right wages.

Sometimes this writer wonders if the behind the scenes shenanigans will be the most interesting part of this movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021.