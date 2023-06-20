Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jon m chu, universal, wicked

Wicked Part Two Moved Up From Christmas 2025 To Thanksgiving 2025

Wicked Part 2 will now release on Thanksgiving 2025, up a month on the release schedule, Universal revealed today.

Wicked has been filming in the Uk for some time now, and Universal gave the production a massive vote of confidence. Since they are splitting it into two, the second film will now come out a month earlier. It was initially set to release Christmas 2025 and will instead come a month earlier on Thanksgiving 2025. The first film is also set to release on Thanksgiving weekend, 2024. Jon M. Chu is directing the movie, and as we have told you before, the cast is pretty incredible. Ariana Grande is starring as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, and Broadway star and Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq. Jeff Goldblum will play the Wizard, and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible. Expect many more casting announcements in the coming months. Deadline had the news of the date shift.

Wicked Tops Most People's Anticipated List

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero, and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

