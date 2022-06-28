Karen Gillan Reflects on Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy Ending

It's pretty wild to think about how far the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has come since the first film's theatrical release in 2014, earning nearly $800 million at the time. The apparent success then led to a second chapter titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, earning nearly $100 million more than its beloved predecessor at nearly $900 million worldwide. Now, in what's been the largest gap in the franchise (six years by the time it will be released), this interaction of Guardians of the Galaxy is officially coming to a well-timed close.

In recent months, the film's cast has all chimed in with their opinions about the film (often reminiscing), and now one of the long-time stars is reflecting on her own experiences. Nebula star Karen Gillan explains, "It was such an amazing experience. I loved working on that movie so much that I'm about to burst. I loved it, it was so good," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained to Marvel's official YouTube channel at the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. She then continues, "I just loved where the character went, I loved working with [director James Gunn] again — I'm so glad that he was back with us — it was like the family got reunited."

Gillan later added in the same interview, "I think we've taken it to a whole new level this time. And you know, there might be, maybe, a feeling of closing out a chapter of sorts, so it's a little bittersweet, in a sense. But I think everybody has upped it for this one."

Even though there will be countless MCU fans who are mourning the loss of their favorite lighthearted team, it's always better to go out on top, right? I mean, after three chapters, perhaps it's time to hang up the towel in search of something new anyway!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.