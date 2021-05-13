Kathryn Hahn Has Joined the Cast of Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 is here to make all of us swoon. It started out with Dave Bautista, then we got Edward Norton, Janelle Monae joined the cast yesterday, and today we got yet another addition. According to Deadline, Kathryn Hahn, who achieved full meme status earlier this year with her turn on WandaVision, is reportedly joining the cast. The plot details are being kept under wraps, much like the first one was, and reports seem to say that production is set to start this summer in Greece. The cast of this movie is only going to grow more and more in the coming days, and considering the way this week has been going, no one should be surprised if another piece of casting drops tomorrow to close out the weekend.

Knives Out was one of the best movies that came out in 2019, and its extremely strong cast was one of the reasons that the movie worked as well as it did. The writing and directing from Rian Johnson also played a massive role, and the sometimes ridiculous performance from Daniel Craig was also extremely memorable. Both of those things are set to turn for the sequel. Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 were both recently purchased by Netflix to the tune of $400+ million, so it's obvious that they see a possible franchise in the works. The nice thing about movies like this is that the detective is really the only thing you need to kept and you can change up the rest of the cast each time, much like a modern-day Agatha Christie story. The actual adaptation of a Christie property, Death on the Nile, keeps getting delayed and the press tour at this point could be buried entirely considering the actions of some of the main cast. So we might be losing our big-screen version of Hercule Poirot, but Benoit Blanc is a good replacement in my eyes.