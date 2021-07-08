Argylle: Cavill, Cranston, Cena, More Join Matthew Vaughn Spy Film

Argylle is a new spy film set up as a franchise at Marv. Kingsman director-producer Matthew Vaughn will direct from a script by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). Adam Bohling and David Reid will produce, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers. The cast is incredible: Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa in her acting debut. The film will start shooting later this year and is the first of a planned trilogy. It is based on a forthcoming novel by Ellie Conway, which "follows "the world's greatest spy," 'Argylle' as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure." Deadline had the news.

With That Cast, You Have Everyone's Attention On Argylle

Matthew Vaughn commented: "When I read this early draft manuscript for Argylle, I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming's books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre." Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Marv, added: "We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth and by far the biggest feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films."

I don't know about reinventing the spy genre, but with that cast, you can sign me up all day—so much talent there and behind the camera that it is almost too perfect. There has to be a catch somewhere. The novel is being published in 2022, with the film going in front of cameras late this year. More as it happens with this one, for sure.