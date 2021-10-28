Kevin Feige: The Surreal Experience of Developing a Marvel Multiverse

There are a lot of plates spinning in the Marvel universe right now, and the man spinning most of them is Kevin Feige. There are a bunch of movies in varying forms of production, and almost all of the Marvel Universe just went through another round of delays. There are a bunch of things that have probably blown Feige's mind in recent years, but the most recent one is really surreal. He's working with director Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while also bringing Raimi's Spider-Man characters to the Marvel universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It's absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room," he tells Empire. "That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life." If the fruits of all of Feige's long-planned endeavours sound incredibly cool, that's how they begin life too. "Everything we do at Marvel is based on a small group of people sitting around a table going, 'Wouldn't it be cool if…?'," he says. "The Multiverse was always a part of that because it's such a big part of the story in the comics."

We've seen teases of the multiverse in Loki and What If…? but Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are going to be the two that really bring it to the forefront. We'll have to see if Feige continues to spin all of those plates.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.