Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, wes ball

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: A Torn Apart And Beautiful World

20th Century has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes about creating a "torn apart and beautiful world."

Article Summary Explore the crafted dystopia in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Director Wes Ball shares vision for the Planet of the Apes legacy.

20th Century Studios teases an immersive apocalyptic empire.

Release set for May 10, 2024, igniting fan anticipation and debates.

The first entry in the new trilogy of Planet of the Apes films is less than a month away. The early polls from fans seem to indicate that, even though there is some worry that this is a cash grab, there is some interest in this film. It is the first of a new trilogy; we can hope that it ends in a way that even if they don't get to make a second or third film, this first film doesn't feel like a waste of time. 20th Century Studios and Disney have been pushing this movie hard with a ton of new TV spots to the point that if you're interested in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, you might want to stop watching the TV spots, or they might give something away. However, we don't have a new TV spot here; we have a behind-the-scenes featurette that talks about creating the world of this film, and director Wes Ball talks about when he was asked what he would do if he were handed the keys to this particular kingdom.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!