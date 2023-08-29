Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, killer of the flower moon, martin scorcese, Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon Shifts From A Limited To Worldwide Release

Paramount and AppleTV+'s Killers of the Flower Moon has shifted from a limited theatrical release on October 6th to a worldwide release on October 20th.

AppleTV+ must be feeling pretty confident as they head into this awards season, and from the early buzz that came out of Cannes, they have every reason to be excited. Killers of the Flower Moon looks like it could be a real awards contender and another massive win for Martin Scorsese. Initially, the film would only have a limited theatrical release on October 6th and then stream to AppleTV+ at another date. However, it looks like Paramount and Apple want to sneak in and pick up the vacant worldwide release date on October 20th instead, according to a press release posted by AppleTV+ today. The date was recently made mostly vacant when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to delay Dune: Part Two. We also got two new posters with the new release date today and two new images as well. This awards season is starting to take shape, even if it is unclear if more movies will end up getting delayed because studios refuse to pay writers and actors livable wages.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

