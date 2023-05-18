First Teaser Trailer For Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon The teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon has been released. It will be released in theaters on October 6th.

It might seem like it is too early to think about this, but some of the fall awards season movies are starting to make themselves known. Some of them will be making debuts at film festivals like Cannes, Toronto, or Telluride before we really get into the season later this year. So while some of us [me, I am talking about myself] are trying not to think about awards season yet and just want to focus on the summer blockbuster season, we are getting some looks toward the future. One of those looks is the new film by Martin Scorsese called Killers of the Flower Moon. We got to see this film at CinemaCon, and if that seems a little weird considering this is an AppleTV+ film, that would be because it is getting a theatrical release. Paramount Pictures are bringing this one to the big screen much, in the same way Ridley Scott is having his latest feature, also made through AppleTV+, brought to the big screen with Sony distributing.

We are seeing movies like Killers of the Flower Moon and others making the theatrical rounds despite being made by streamers because you can't win Oscar gold without having some sort of theatrical run. These streamers want awards just as much as anyone else, and studios like Sony and Paramount get to give themselves a pay on the back for helping distribute something that would have been "relegated to streaming" to the big screen and helping it win Oscar gold. Either way, this film is very awards season. We have a very impressive cast, including Scorsese once again working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. However, judging by the images and the teaser trailer we got today, it's clear that the person who will dominate this movie will be Lily Gladstone. She already looks phenomenal.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 6th.