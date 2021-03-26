Scream Factory Announces Features List For King Kong 1976 Release

King Kong 1976 was a huge deal when it was released. This was way before remake culture took over, and some saw it as sacrilege to redo such a classic and important film. What they realized when they watched it is that this film also was ground-breaking with its special effects and features a really talented cast. Now a new generation can finally enjoy this film on Blu-ray, as Scream Factory will release it on May 11th. Today, the special features list was released, and it is a packed two-disc release, full of tons of new interviews and commentary, and a second disc that includes the broadcast cut of the film in a new 2K scan. You can see the cover for King Kong and the full features list below.

King Kong 1976 Is Better Than Most Remember

"The Petrox company's search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong's grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!"

Here is the features list:

DISC 1: Theatrical Cut

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Ray Morton (author of KING KONG – THE HISTORY OF A MOVIE ICON)

NEW Audio interview with special makeup effects wizard Rick Baker

NEW Something's Haywire – an interview with actor Jack O'Halloran

NEW On the Top of the World – an interview with assistant director David McGiffert and production manager Brian Frankish

NEW Maybe in their Wildest Dreams – an interview with sculptor Jack Varner

NEW There's A Fog Bank Out There – an interview with second unit director William Kronick

NEW From Space to Apes – an interview with photographic effects assistant Barry Nolan

NEW When the Monkey Dies, Everybody Cries – an interview with production assistants Jeffrey Chernov and Scott Thaler

Audio: DTS-HD 5.1 and NEW restored theatrical DTS-HD 2.0 stereo track

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Galleries – posters, lobby cards, behind-the-scenes photos

DISC 2: Extended TV Broadcast Cut

· NEW 2K scan of the additional TV footage from the internegative

· KING KONG panel discussion from the Aero Theater (2016)