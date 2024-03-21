Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: New TV Spot Teases A New King

20th Century Studios has released a TV spot for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It will be released on May 10th.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios teases a new ruler in the latest TV spot for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The upcoming film, set for a May 10, 2024 release, marks one of Disney's big movies of the year.

Kevin Durand stars as the new king, Proximus Caesar, in the epic franchise's next chapter.

The new entry follows generations after Caesar, with apes dominating and humans in the shadows.

We are a little under two months away from the next Planet of the Apes film. The last trilogy of films felt like it came out of nowhere because we all [rightfully] assumed they were going to be a cash grab, and then they turned around and became one of the best trilogys of the last several decades. So now, the next film following the trilogy that everyone thought was a cash grab is going to have to shake off the assumption that it's a cash grab. What a weird journey this franchise has been on. Now that we're heading into the last six weeks or so before Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes out and the fact that this is one of the first big releases Disney has of 2024, aside from The First Omen, we can expect a ton of new promotional material and footage to start dropping. We don't usually see TV spots until the last month or the last two weeks before a release, but today, 20th Century dropped the first TV spot that highlights Proximus Caesar as the new King of this Kingdom, whether everyone else likes it or not.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

