Seven More Kingsman Films, TV Show Are In Development At MARV

Kingsman fans: you will have an expanded universe you could have only dreamed of. Seven more films and a TV show set in the Kingsman film universe are in the planning stages according to new MARV CEO Zygi Kamasa. All told, Matthew Vaughn has "something like seven more Kingsman films" kicking around. This is also in addition to a planned TV show set in that universe as well, as MARV looks to expand over the coming years. There have been two films so far, grossing over $800 million at the worldwide box office. A third film, The King's Man, was set to release this year before the pandemic had other plans. Deadline had the above quote. You can see the trailer for the third Kingsman film below.

Seven Kingsman Films? Can That Be Right?

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

Well, Mark Millar is certainly smiling somewhere. Who knows if we actually get that far into a franchise like this, but I guess we shall see. I thought the first Kingsman was pretty great, with the second lacking…something. I couldn't really put my finger on it at the time. The third film looks pretty fun as well, who knows. Other spy franchises have gotten tons of films too, why not this one? I will also say: a TV show makes perfect sense, and would be an easy way to flesh out the world of the Kingsman, much easier than a series of films.

The King's Man, starring Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Bruhl, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Djimon Hounsou opens in February. We shall see what happens after that.