Kinsane Nabs Media Rights for Middle-Grade Trilogy Wedgie & Gizmo

Multi-media company Kinsane Entertainment Inc. acquired the media adaptation rights for best-selling author Suzanne Selfors' comedic Wedgie & Gizmo book series published by HarperCollins. Kinsane reported they planned to develop the literary franchise as an animated series, like mobile games, consumer products, and more for worldwide release.

The publisher described the series thus:

Wedgie & Gizmo is the story of a blended family, as told from the alternating and singularly distinctive voices of the family pets: a deluded evil genius guinea pig named Gizmo, and his happy-go-lucky rival, an equally deluded Welsh Corgi called Wedgie. The book series begins as Elliot, his dad, and Gizmo move into their new home, already occupied by Jasmine, Jackson, their mom and their mysterious Abuela, and of course, the sweet but annoying dog, Wedgie. Evil genius Gizmo's hilarious and constantly derailed plans for a guinea pig uprising are turned on-end as the rodent becomes more convinced that blissfully ignorant Wedgie is his pre-ordained super foe . . . determined to thwart Gizmo's ambitions at every turn. As the fuzzy pets create chaos within the home and beyond, the books deftly explore the dynamics within a newly merged, multi-racial household during their process of becoming a family.

A subsidiary of Rainshine Entertainment, Kinsane Entertainment, Inc. was co-founded by Kurt Inderbitzin, Indrani Pillai, and Saahil Bhargava. Writer/Producer Donna Ebbs will lead creative development on WEDGIE AND GIZMO for multiple platforms. Commenting on the development, Inderbitzin said, "We are so thrilled to welcome Wedgie and Gizmo to the family. It's rare that a piece of material comes your way, and everyone who reads it—and I mean everyone—can't wait for the next installment. When I read it, I found myself laughing out loud, but it was incredibly touching at the same time. That's the magic of Suzanne's writing, and what we will amplify in the series and within every part of this amazing brand."

Shortly after publication, Wedgie & Gizmo received Amazon Best Book of the Month recognition, a Cybils Award from children's and young adult book bloggers, a nomination for Japan's prestigious Sakura Medal, and finalist status for an Audible Audie Award.

Since its inception, Kinsane has launched two popular universes. The first is Kintoons, a pre-school property that has over 57 million views and 150,000 subscribers of its videos across VOD platforms, such as YouTube and Roku. The second is the cartoon comedy Otto in the Middle, first as a mobile game and then an animated series was showcased at Asia TV Forum 2018 Singapore as part of the 'Fresh Content from India' panel.

Kinsane plans to launch additional animated series, such as Young Captain Nemo (disclosure: Young Captain Nemo writer Jason Henderson also writes for Bleedincool.com), Eru and the Ghost Kingdom, and Bookended, along with a plethora of delightful and cutting-edge games built around each of these ecosystems.