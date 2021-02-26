Kong & Godzilla Face Off in New Godzilla vs. Kong International Poster

The promotional run for Godzilla vs. Kong continues. A movie that was something of a piece of contention when the word came down about the Warner Bros. decision to put all of their movies onto HBO Max for 31-days while also releasing them in theaters. For a while there, it looked like Legendary was going to take Warner Bros. to court over the two movies that are part of this rollout. We still don't know the fate of Dune, but Godzilla vs. Kong is coming out on HBO Max and in theaters, and once that was set in stone, it moved up two months from May to March. How Godzilla vs. Kong ends up doing could be what defines how other movies where the creative team is upset about the movie could be approached. If this idea bombs hard, that could get the people behind Dune or The Matrix 4 the leverage they need to demand a traditional release date. We'll have to see; until then, we have the next round of marketing for this movie, and that includes another international poster over on IMP Awards.

This poster is less punchy than the other international poster we got yesterday, but it's still pretty cool. It's also good to see that the proud tradition of destroying cities is going to be upheld in this next monster movie. Out of all of the posters for this movie so far, this one might be my personal favorite. The other international one was punchy and a little silly looking, which is fine; this movie is about a radioactive lizard punching a giant gorilla; they are extremely silly, and the first domestic poster was kind of boring. This one is actually kind of cool to look at with both of the monsters pushed into the foreground a little with the city around them. Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be an interesting movie and is the first big release of the 2021 HBO Max slate. This one could define 2021, which is a lot of weight for a sequel that was in production when the previous movie underperformed critically and commercially, and it was too late to course-correct.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.